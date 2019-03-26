Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Woodbury


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Woodbury police say one person is dead after a fire Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the house fire at 397 Meadow Lane in Woodbury. A deceased victim was found minutes after fire crews got into the house.

(credit: CBS)

Based on talking with neighbors and officers who are familiar with the area, police believe the victim was the only occupant of the house.

The investigation into the fire continues.

More details are expected, so check back for more.

