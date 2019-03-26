  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is helping lead a coalition of attorneys general in supporting Liberians fighting to stay in the U.S.

Ellison and the other attorneys general filed a brief Monday supporting Liberian immigrants in a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s decision to end a humanitarian program that allows them to live and work in the U.S.

Ellison said in a statement that Liberians in Minnesota are “our co-workers, our neighbors, and our friends.”

Trump decided last March to end the Deferred Enforced Departure program that dates to 2007. The program protects about 4,000 Liberian immigrants who came from the African nation to escape environmental disasters and war.

Minnesota has one of the largest populations of Liberians in the country.

Besides Minnesota, the coalition includes attorneys general of Massachusetts, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia.

