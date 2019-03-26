MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tom Mount is a definite contender for Dad of the Year.

He took his sons to the Timberwolves vs. Golden State game last week. They stayed overnight in a local hotel, and he ordered pizza for the group.

When he was going down to pick up the pizza, he ran into the Warriors’ Kevin Durant.

He asked Durant if he would deliver the pizza, and Durant obliged, surprising the kids with a special delivery.

He eventually posed for a picture with the kids, providing them with a memory they will likely never forget.