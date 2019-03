— Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in an alley Tuesday evening.

Someone walking by saw the body on the 3500 block of Dupont Avenue North just before 5:30 p.m. Police are interviewing neighbors in the effort to identify the body. It is not yet clear how she died.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to send an tip — which can be done anonymously — by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by going to their website.