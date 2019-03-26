



— A major construction project in St. Paul is coming two years early.

The new pavement project on Ayd Mill Road from Interstate 35E to Selby Avenue was supposed to start in the fall of 2021.

The city says continuously patching the rough road is too expensive, so it is moving the date up to this fall.

City officials are not sure exactly when the $3.5 million project will begin. They are also looking to include bike and pedestrian lanes in the near future.