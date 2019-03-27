MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nineteen-year-old St. Cloud resident LeRoy Leron Michael Moore has been charged with raping a 14-year-old mentee inside of a locked classroom earlier this month.

The Stearns County Attorney’s office says Moore faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, each with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

The criminal complaint says Moore had been employed as a tutor-mentor by the company Dreamline at North Junior High School since February. The victim said he had kissed her in a hallway within a month of his employment there. The victim said he had then had sex with her twice between March 1 and March 8 in Dreamline’s classroom.

Another student tried to enter the room on one of those occasions, but it was locked, and she could her noises coming from inside. After knocking, Moore allegedly came to the door, and the other student saw that the victim’s pants were unzipped. The student confronted Moore about his conduct, and he said the two were just “making out.”

Moore later admitted to having sex with the teen to a school resource officer. He will make his first court appearance April 1.