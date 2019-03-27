MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s top lawmakers are scrambling to help thousands of Liberians currently living in the state stay in the state. This Sunday, their deferred enforcement departure (DED) is set to expire.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking for an immediate vote to keep the DED deadline from expiring.

“These are people who came to the U.S. legally and have been working here legally for many years,” Smith said.

Congressman Dean Phillips made a plea on the House floor.

“I urge all of us on both sides of the aisle to do the right thing, the humane thing and keep our Liberian community here in their homes,” Phillips said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined a federal lawsuit aimed at protecting Liberians with DED status, which was first granted in 1999 in response to the Liberian Civil War.

St. Therese senior homes operate five centers throughout the Twin Cities metro area. They and their employees are specifically mentioned in the Minnesota Attorney General filing. St. Therese estimates it would lose 100 workers if the deportations happen.

The crisis has been building since the announcement last year by Trump that he would not renew DED beyond March 31 of this year.

Christina Wilson has lived in the US for 17 years and last week made an appeal to President Donald Trump.

“Liberia is not safe we can not go back,” Wilson said. “We are appealing to you, Mr. President, from the kindest part of your heart, please consider us.”

Sen. Smith says the president has the power to immediately reverse his position.

“I think that is the best chance of us resolving this issue,” Smith said.

However, Trump has not given any indication he will change his mind.

Minnesota has an estimated 16,000 residents of Liberian descent, one of the largest Liberian populations in the nation. The estimates for how many people are in Minnesota protected by DED vary greatly, but range from the hundreds into the thousands.