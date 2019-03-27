MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March Madness is in full swing and all roads lead to Minneapolis.
In just over a week, the city will play host to thousands of fans attending the tournament.
And while there’s certainly plenty of March Madness festivities to partake in, you may be looking for a little break from all the action to experience some of Twin Cities nightlife.
Here are a few shows happening throughout Final Four weekend that you should consider checking out:
Friday, April 5:
RapCaviar ft. Metro Boomin, Gunna, Blueface, Roddy Ricch & YBN Cordae
Venue: Varsity Theater
Time: 6 p.m
For more details click here.
Yam Haus and Early Eyes
Venue: Fine Line
Time: 7:30 p.m.
For more details click here.
Intocable
Venue: State Theater
Time: 8 p.m.
For more details click here.
Saturday, April 6:
TELEKINESIS with SONTALK
Venue: Turf Club
Time: 8 p.m.
For more details click here.
Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret
Venue: Chanhassen Dinner Theater
Time: 7 p.m.
To learn more click here.
Jersey Jam Dance Party with DJ Advance and Friends
Venue: First Avenue
Time: 9 p.m.
For more details click here.
Sunday, April 7:
Laura Jane Grace and The Devouring Mothers with Mercy Union and Control Top
Venue: Turf Club
Time: 6:30 p.m.
For more details click here.
Cyrano de Bergerac
Venue: Guthrie Theater
Time: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more details click here.
The Funky Four with Jimmy 2 Times, Mike 2600, DJ Bonics and DJ Rowsheen
Venue: First Avenue
Time: 9 p.m.
For more details click here.