



March Madness is in full swing and all roads lead to Minneapolis.

In just over a week, the city will play host to thousands of fans attending the tournament.

And while there’s certainly plenty of March Madness festivities to partake in, you may be looking for a little break from all the action to experience some of Twin Cities nightlife.

Here are a few shows happening throughout Final Four weekend that you should consider checking out:

Friday, April 5:

RapCaviar ft. Metro Boomin, Gunna, Blueface, Roddy Ricch & YBN Cordae

Venue: Varsity Theater

Time: 6 p.m

For more details click here.

Yam Haus and Early Eyes

Venue: Fine Line

Time: 7:30 p.m.

For more details click here.

Intocable

Venue: State Theater

Time: 8 p.m.

For more details click here.

Saturday, April 6:

TELEKINESIS with SONTALK

Venue: Turf Club

Time: 8 p.m.

For more details click here.

Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret

Venue: Chanhassen Dinner Theater

Time: 7 p.m.

To learn more click here.

Jersey Jam Dance Party with DJ Advance and Friends

Venue: First Avenue

Time: 9 p.m.

For more details click here.

Sunday, April 7:

Laura Jane Grace and The Devouring Mothers with Mercy Union and Control Top

Venue: Turf Club

Time: 6:30 p.m.

For more details click here.

Cyrano de Bergerac

Venue: Guthrie Theater

Time: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more details click here.

The Funky Four with Jimmy 2 Times, Mike 2600, DJ Bonics and DJ Rowsheen

Venue: First Avenue

Time: 9 p.m.

For more details click here.