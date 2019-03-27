  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Final Four Guide, Shows To See While You're In Town
(credit: CBS)


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March Madness is in full swing and all roads lead to Minneapolis.

In just over a week, the city will play host to thousands of fans attending the tournament.

And while there’s certainly plenty of March Madness festivities to partake in, you may be looking for a little break from all the action to experience some of Twin Cities nightlife.

Here are a few shows happening throughout Final Four weekend that you should consider checking out:

Friday, April 5:

RapCaviar ft. Metro Boomin, Gunna, Blueface, Roddy Ricch & YBN Cordae
Venue: Varsity Theater
Time: 6 p.m
For more details click here.

Yam Haus and Early Eyes
Venue: Fine Line
Time: 7:30 p.m.
For more details click here.

Intocable
Venue: State Theater
Time: 8 p.m.
For more details click here.

Saturday, April 6:

TELEKINESIS with SONTALK
Venue: Turf Club
Time: 8 p.m.
For more details click here.

Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret
Venue: Chanhassen Dinner Theater
Time:  7 p.m.
To learn more click here.

Jersey Jam Dance Party with DJ Advance and Friends
Venue: First Avenue
Time: 9 p.m.
For more details click here.

Sunday, April 7:

Laura Jane Grace and The Devouring Mothers with Mercy Union and Control Top
Venue: Turf Club
Time: 6:30 p.m.
For more details click here.

Cyrano de Bergerac
Venue: Guthrie Theater
Time: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
For more details click here.

The Funky Four with Jimmy 2 Times, Mike 2600, DJ Bonics and DJ Rowsheen
Venue: First Avenue
Time: 9 p.m.
For more details click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.