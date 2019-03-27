



— The man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents will appear before a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Jake Patterson has an arraignment hearing scheduled at 1 p.m. in Barron County, Wisconsin, where he is expected to enter a plea, which experts believe will be not guilty.

A criminal defense attorney, who isn’t connected to the case, says a not guilty plea is common, despite the fact that Patterson admitted to investigators how he committed the crimes.

“There’s just a certain life to a case, and if the arraignment is extremely early, it would probably be irresponsible to allow your client to resolve it at that date, especially in a case this serious,” Lynne Torgerson said. “But ultimately it’s [Patterson’s] decision.”

She says even if Patterson pleads not guilty, a plea deal could be arranged in the coming weeks.

In a phone call to WCCO from jail, Patterson says he feels regret for what he’s done.

