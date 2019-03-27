



Temperatures in Minnesota are expected to climb into the upper 60s Wednesday, marking a level of warmth that hasn’t been felt in the state in five months.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says that following a mild morning with temperatures in the 40s, strong southerly winds will usher in warm air from the plains, pushing highs well into the 60s. Not since mid-October have the Twin Cities enjoyed highs in the upper 60s.

Some communities in southern Minnesota, near Luverne, have a chance to even hit 70 degrees, depending on how much sunshine the area receives.

With the warmth will come strong winds, with gusts around 30-35 mph. Skies will also be partly cloudy, with a chance of spotty showers and even rumbles of thunder northeast of the metro area.

However, the 60-degree weather won’t extend into Thursday. Highs for opening day at Target Field will be in the 50s, with sunshine in the late afternoon.

Brickman described it as a “pretty nice day for outdoor baseball.”

Looking forward to the weekend, there’ll be a cool-down. Friday’s temperatures look to be in the mid-40s, and Saturday’s highs will struggle to get out of the 30s.

By early next week, highs are expected to punch back up to the 50s. No rain is expected until mid-week.