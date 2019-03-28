  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Animal Humane Society, Cats, Pet Adoption, Pets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Animal Humane Society says it’s caring for more than 100 cats that were rescued this week from a hoarding situation in central Minnesota.

The Golden Valley-based animal welfare organization says the cats were rescued Tuesday from a home in rural Stearns County. Since then, the animals have been spayed/neutered and received behavior and veterinary checks.

An Animal Humane Society spokesperson says that while many of the cats are affectionate and friendly, they’ll need to find owners who can give them special attention, due to the filthy conditions they’d had to endure.

The cats will be available for adoption Friday morning.

