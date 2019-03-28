THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apparent arson.

Officials say they responded to a report of a fire at a Thief River Falls duplex just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. After the fire department extinguished the flames, a woman’s body was found inside the upper level residence.

The 23-year-old renter of the apartment was taken into custody on suspicion of arson and second-degree murder.

The identity of the victim will be released pending an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.