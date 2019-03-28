  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arson, Second-Degree Murder, Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apparent arson.

Officials say they responded to a report of a fire at a Thief River Falls duplex just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. After the fire department extinguished the flames, a woman’s body was found inside the upper level residence.

The 23-year-old renter of the apartment was taken into custody on suspicion of arson and second-degree murder.

The identity of the victim will be released pending an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.