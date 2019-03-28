



The buzz of baseball filled the lines into Target Field, people ready to be back at the ballpark after a long winter.

“Season ticket holder, opening day, it’s just exciting,” Deb Hapka said.

Some Twins fans proudly show up to opening day year after year.

“Baseball, family, friendships. We’re all tight in the tribe I think for the most part everyone is like a family when you’re here,” Mike Webinger said.

Some celebrated milestones, while others start new traditions, instilling a love for America’s pastime early.

“Four months old. Sixteen seasons for myself, and absolutely for a 4 month old, why not?” Tyler Hirth said.

There’s nothing quite like the start of a season where fans make bold predictions.

“It’s a new hope for everybody. We’re 0 and 0 and everybody’s got a chance to win the World Series,” said one fan.

“A lot of new players, but rumor has it they’re going to take the division,” Judy Graybill said.

Ballpark food is always a draw. A baseball hat full of nachos, and this year there was a long line for the new two-foot long hot dog.

With a “W” to start, Twins loyals are ready for what’s in store this season.

“They were great, good game good players,” Laurie Chevalier said.

“Yeah Twins, and they’re going to go all the way this year,” Debbie Oman said.

