



— The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released body cam video and other evidence in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Stillwater last November.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office previously declined charges in the shooting, saying the officer’s use of deadly force against Keaton Larson on Nov. 21, 2018 was justified.

Larson, 22, was reportedly suffering a mental health crisis in Stillwater when police responded to the call about a suicidal male. Larson was armed with a knife when officers encountered him, and attempts to use a Taser were unsuccessful. Officers then shot Larson.

Video released by the Minnesota BCA shows officers pleading with Larson for many minutes prior to him charging them. One officer can be heard pleading with Larson to drop the knife in his hands.

“We don’t want to hurt you, brother,” one officer said.

When asked by officers if there’s someone who he’d like to talk to, he responds, “no, no one can help me.”

He later tells the officers, “just shoot me.”

After more than 5 minutes negotiating with Larson, he’s starts to slowly walk towards the officers before running towards them as an officer repeatedly shouts, “don’t make me shoot you.” A couple shots are then heard.

Larson died in the hospital.

The Minnesota BCA also released pictures of the officer who shot Larson, Officer Hunter Julien, and the knife Larson was holding. All three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

“While the death of an individual by deadly force is never to be taken lightly, there is no question that the actions of the Stillwater Police Officer in this matter were wholly justified,” County Attorney Pete Orput said in late-February. “We also cannot forget that each of the officers involved in this incident have been deeply affected by the need to take a human life.”

For anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. Just text the Crisis Text Hotline by messaging “HOME” to 741741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255. Both services are free.