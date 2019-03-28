Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Body Cam Footage, Hunter Julien, Keaton James Larson, Officer-Involved Shooting, Stillwater


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released body cam video and other evidence in a deadly officer-involved shooting in Stillwater last November.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office previously declined charges in the shooting, saying the officer’s use of deadly force against Keaton Larson on Nov. 21, 2018 was justified.

Larson, 22, was reportedly suffering a mental health crisis in Stillwater when police responded to the call about a suicidal male. Larson was armed with a knife when officers encountered him, and attempts to use a Taser were unsuccessful. Officers then shot Larson.

Video released by the Minnesota BCA shows officers pleading with Larson for many minutes prior to him charging them. One officer can be heard pleading with Larson to drop the knife in his hands.

“We don’t want to hurt you, brother,” one officer said.

When asked by officers if there’s someone who he’d like to talk to, he responds, “no, no one can help me.”

He later tells the officers, “just shoot me.”

After more than 5 minutes negotiating with Larson, he’s starts to slowly walk towards the officers before running towards them as an officer repeatedly shouts, “don’t make me shoot you.” A couple shots are then heard.

Larson died in the hospital.

The Minnesota BCA also released pictures of the officer who shot Larson, Officer Hunter Julien, and the knife Larson was holding. All three officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

“While the death of an individual by deadly force is never to be taken lightly, there is no question that the actions of the Stillwater Police Officer in this matter were wholly justified,” County Attorney Pete Orput said in late-February. “We also cannot forget that each of the officers involved in this incident have been deeply affected by the need to take a human life.”

This is a developing story, so check back for more.

For anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts, help is available. Just text the Crisis Text Hotline by messaging “HOME” to 741741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255. Both services are free.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.