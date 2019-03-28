Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s new DNR commissioner is challenging all school kids and their families. It’s a Campout Challenge!

Commissioner Sarah Strommen wants to fill as many state park campsites the first weekend of summer break.

National Get Outdoors Day is June 8 — that means entry to all of the 75 state parks and recreation areas is free that day.

For anyone who has never camped before, but have always wanted to try, the DNR offers programs to teach basic outdoor skills like camping, kayaking, paddling and more.

Click here for more information.

