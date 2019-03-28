



– Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up after a late-night victory celebration or a boost to the jittery anxiety of gameday, we have compiled a guide to the best coffee shops in Minneapolis.

907 N. Washington Ave.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Spyhouse, a “destination café for the Twin Cities,” is recommended by numerous locals as one of the best coffee shops in the area.

“One of the best cups of coffee you can get in Minnesota, or anywhere else for that matter. Hip, modern space on the edge of downtown.” – Matt Brickman, WCCO-TV morning meteorologist

“Spyhouse – it emulates Minnesota’s rustic vibes. The trademark drinks offer a new venture for the taste buds, in a good way.” – Rhonda Morgan, WCCO-TV graphic designer

Spyhouse has multiple locations.

2402 Central Ave. NE

Minneapolis, MN 55418

Anelace Coffee, a specialty coffee shop outside downtown in northeast Minneapolis, offers a “rotating selection of single-origin brewed coffee and espresso drinks.”

100 Washington Ave. S.

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Penny’s, which also offers house-made pastries and food, boasts “artisanal” roasted coffees and teas.

Penny’s has multiple locations.

225 South 6th St.

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Peace Coffee, a self-described “glimmer for good in the caffeinated world,” has been roasting organic, fair-trade coffee in Minneapolis since 1996.

“Beautiful space in the heart of downtown. Good coffee, espresso and pastries. Lots of comfy seating and a giant fireplace to cozy up to. They also have a skyway location just up the escalator if you’re in a hurry.” – Matt Brickman, WCCO-TV morning meteorologist

Peace Coffee has multiple locations.

3001 Hennepin Avenue S.

Minneapolis, MN 55408

Dogwood Coffee Company, based in Minneapolis and Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a “small, quality-focused specialty coffee roaster.”

Dogwood Coffee has multiple locations.