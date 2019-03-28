



Authorities in Hastings say police have identified two men suspected of spinning donuts on soggy soccer fields over the weekend, causing significant damage.

City officials say the suspects, who could face charges in the coming days, spun numerous donuts on the soccer fields near the Veterans Athletic Complex, damaging 200,000 square feet of the turf. Some sections had gashes as deep as 10 inches.

Officials have begun filing an insurance claim for the vandalism. Meanwhile, they are also assessing how the damage will affect the up-coming sports season.