



Starting Sunday, those traveling on Interstate 35W will face new lane closures as the Minnesota Department of Transportation adds MnPASS Express Lanes.

The new construction will take place between Roseville and Blaine on both sides of the freeway, while construction on I-35W will continue between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 62.

MnDOT will also repair or replace bridges along the route and install seven noise walls.

To see if construction will affect your commute, visit MnDOT’s website.

https://twitter.com/MnDOTnews/status/1110541208009486337