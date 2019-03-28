MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a big day for baseball fans around the country and here in Minnesota, as it’s the start of a new baseball season. Even better, the Twins have home field advantage today.

The Twins are taking on Cleveland in their home opener starting at 3:10 p.m. This is the earliest home opener ever for the Twins, and it’s also the 162nd sellout crowd in Target Field history.

The day got off to a good start with breakfast on the Plaza. Fans could drive, walk or bike down to grab some free food and drink.

The Gates at Target Field open at 1 p.m. The National Anthem will be performed by local songwriter Har Mar Superstar. And former MVP and Twins first baseman Justin Morneau is tossing the ceremonial first pitch.

There are high expectations for the Twins this season. Byron Buxton is healthy and the team is banking on veteran leadership from Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco. This is the first season as manager for Rocco Baldelli. But he says, he’s ready for the challenge.

“This is an organization I grew up watching. I’ve seen these guys play a reasonable amount, and now being in the dugout as them, it’s exciting. As a whole, a very, very talented crew and group of youth, and a group that could turn into anything,” Baldelli said.