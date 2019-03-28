  • WCCO 4On Air

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of former Gov. Scott Walker’s appointees is trying to go back to work after a state appellate court stayed a ruling that her appointment and dozens of others were invalid.

Ellen Nowak tried to return to her job as chairwoman of the Public Service Commission on Thursday morning but was stopped by a security guard.

Republican senators confirmed Nowak’s appointment along with 81 other Walker appointees during a lame-duck session in December. A Dane County judge ruled last week that the session was illegal. Gov. Tony Evers rescinded all 82 appointments Friday.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals stayed the ruling Wednesday. Republican lawmakers’ attorneys say that means the appointees can go back to work.

