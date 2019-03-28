  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Trump administration has extended the deferred enforcement departure (DED) deadline for Liberians in the U.S. for another year.

On Thursday, the White House announced that “it is in the foreign policy interest” of the country to extend the DED wind-down period for another 12 months, through March 30, 2020.

The initial wind-down period was set to expire Sunday, potentially leaving hundreds of Liberians in Minnesota without legal status.

Last year, President Donald Trump moved to end the DED program, which has allowed immigrants from Liberia to live and work in the U.S. as a way to escape war and other disasters in the country. The president has argued that since conditions have improved in Liberia, the program can end.

Minnesota has an estimated 16,000 residents of Liberian descent, one of the largest Liberian populations in the country. Estimates vary as to how many Liberians in Minnesota are protected by DED, but it could range into the thousands.

