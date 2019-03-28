



It is the beginning of biking season. If you are looking for a helmet or are up for a biking challenge, we found events for you and more to do this weekend.

30 Days of Biking

April begins Monday and that means it’s the return of 30 Days of Biking. The pledge to ride your bike every day in April began in 2010. There will be a number of kick off parties this weekend, including one at the Red Stag in Minneapolis Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Use the Hashtag #30daysofbiking and share your adventures online.

Bike Helmet Fitting

Get ready for biking season with a new helmet. There will be a helmet fitting event at the Blaine Police Department this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bike helmets will also be available for $10. Helmets are available in a variety of colors and sizes ranging from toddler to adult, so bring the whole family.

Wedding Fair

The Wedding Fair is this Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Come meet all kinds of wedding professionals. You will find everything for your special day including place settings, gowns, limousines, and more. The Wedding Fair is this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Floral Experience

Finally, the Floral Experience continues this weekend at the Galleria in Edina. Over 25 breathtaking floor-to-ceiling arrangements by Bachman’s floral experts will get you into the Spring spirit. Guests can expect tulips, daffodils, hydrangea and more until April 7.