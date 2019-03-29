Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Animal Humane Society says several cats will soon be ready for adoption after more than 100 were rescued from a rural Minnesota property, where they were living in filthy, overcrowded conditions.

(credit: Animal Humane Society)

The animal welfare organization says its Critical Response Team recovered 115 cats, one rabbit and one chinchilla Tuesday from a hoarding situation in rural Stearns County. On the property, the cats were housed in a mobile home and portable buildings in filth-covered cages.

The Animal Humane Society says the property owners willingly released the animals as their breeding had gotten out of control. Since they were rescued, the cats have received medical attention, as well as surgeries to be neutered/spayed.

The Animal Humane Society says many of the cats will be made available for adoption Friday at the organization’s Golden Valley location. However, many of the animals will need more care and attention from professionals.


