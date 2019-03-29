



— The Dakota County Attorney’s office has charged Asa Alden Soine and Edward Lee Mears with destroying the soccer fields at Hastings’ Veterans Athletic Complex

Police were called to the complex Monday morning on a report of damage to the field and a handicap parking sign. A vehicle had driven over the wet fields in circular “doughnut” patterns several times, causing an estimated $137,000 in damage, and rendering the area unusable.

Earlier that morning, 27-year-old Soine and 26-year-old Mears were pulled over just after midnight Monday by a Dakota County Sheriff’s deputy for suspected drunk driving. The deputy noticed the SUV, driven by Soine, was covered in fresh mud. Soine was taken into custody.

Surveillance video appeared to show the same vehicle near the complex at about 10 p.m. Sunday, and another camera captured the SUV driving on a footpath away from the complex about 90 minutes later.

Investigators found a piece of plastic from a vehicle on the field, which matched a piece missing from Soine’s vehicle’s wheel well.

Mears told investigators that he was driving with Soine Sunday night, and they drove through mud and hit a sign in a different location. Soine told investigators he let Mears take his car that night, and was unaware of the damage it sustained. He also said Mears had washed the car, but he noticed there was still some mud on the vehicle.

Both men are charged with first-degree criminal damage to property. They each made their first court appearance Friday. Soine will make his next appearance on May 8, while Mears will return to court on May 16.