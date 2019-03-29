



— Axmed Maxamed Hilowle, 23, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder for the stabbing of his ex-wife and her friend in a Roseville motel Thursday morning.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s office says Hilowle, from Minneapolis, went to the Motel 6 on Cleveland Avenue just before 7 a.m., where his ex-wife, her 3-year-old son and her friend were staying. His ex-wife told investigators she was staying at the motel to avoid contact with him because he had abused her in the past and had been threatening to kill her and her son.

He came to the motel under the pretense of getting his car from her. Before he arrived, she moved the car to the front of the motel so she could be more visible if he planned to attack her. After exiting an Uber in the parking lot, he entered the car and quickly penned her against the center console and said, “Either you are going to die or I’m going to die.” He then moved the car to a different spot, and went with her into the motel.

His ex-wife said he entered the room and went to the bathroom. He came out a short time later and saw her friend asleep in a bed. He accused the friend of keeping him from his ex-wife. He then pulled out a kitchen knife and began stabbing both of them.

His ex-wife suffered multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, back and arm. Her friend was stabbed in the head, spine, shoulder and arm.

Investigators say Hilowle then fled the scene on foot, but was found soon after by police and surrendered without incident.

Both women were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and are expected to survive. The 3-year-old child was not harmed.

Hilowle could face up to 40 years in prison.