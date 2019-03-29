Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Flooding, Lac qui Parle County


MADISON, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have rescued two people stranded in flood water in western Minnesota.

(credit: Lac qui Parle County)

Lac Qui Parle County sheriff’s officials say the man and woman drove around a road barricade near Madison Thursday afternoon and attempted to drive through flood water. A strong current pushed them into a field where water was rising quickly inside the vehicle.

Deputies used an inflatable rescue boat to reach the couple and move them to safety. Disregarding a barricade can cost a driver up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail. Sheriff’s officials did not say whether a misdemeanor was issued in this case.

KFGO reports authorities say an estimated 150 to 200 miles of rural roads are flooded across Lac Qui Parle County.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.