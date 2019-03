MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire damaged a townhouse early Friday morning in the south metro.

Three departments worked to put the fire out after it started around 3 a.m. in Apple Valley.

The townhouse is on Upper 138th Court, not far from Apple Valley Golf Course.

Crews from Lakeville and Burnsville also helped the firefighters from Apple Valley.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.