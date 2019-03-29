Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
By Mike Max
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It is the tournament in which every basketball player dreams of playing – the NCAA. Win enough and you can envision the Final Four.

If that happens to Kentucky, it’s a homecoming for one player.

Reid Travis played high school basketball at DeLaSalle, then three years at Stanford. He opted to exercise a grad transfer to Kentucky where he’s again flourished.

Travis entered the local basketball radar at DeLaSalle High School as an athletic post player – a coveted recruit.

He went to Stanford, where he played three seasons and earned his degree in four. That meant he had one more year of eligibility – that’s how he landed in Lexington, Kentucky – a final shot. He joined the Wildcats as a grad transfer.

Travis Reid (credit: CBS)

“It’s been difficult, both mentally, physically,” Travis said. “You have to try and avoid going back to certain things that you used to do that were obviously successful in college, but when you’re trying to set yourself up to win at the college basketball level – at the highest level – make a deep run to the tournament, there’s certain things that don’t necessarily apply.”

It’s a step up to come play for one of the ultimate college programs. He is a newcomer but an elder statesman on this team, meaning he is a leader.

“Obviously being an older guy going through it, there’s different expectations and different things that come with it, but I just learn to just enjoy that and just taking that as my role,” Travis said.

So he finishes his college career in the NCAA Tournament for a team he never envisioned would be part of his college plan.

“The biggest thing is to trust it, trust the process,” Travis said.

Mike Max

