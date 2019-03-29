MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man was arrested Friday morning in Wright County after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash that left one woman dead.

Sharon Veiman, 62, of Anoka, was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of County Road 39 Northeast and Page Avenue Northeast in Otsego. A 26-year-old man was arrested and booked into jail for alleged criminal vehicular operation.

The 26-year-old Elk River man was traveling eastbound on County Road 39 when authorities say he crossed the centerline and struck the side mirror of a vehicle traveling westbound. The Elk River man also struck the next westbound vehicle, driven by Veiman, head-on.

According to police, a fourth vehicle collided with the rear of Veiman’s vehicle. A girl, a passenger in the fourth vehicle, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-1162.