



The trial for a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder is set to begin on Monday.

Mohamed Noor is accused of shooting and killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond while responding to a call of a possible assault in 2017.

Noor has plead not guilty.

At a pretrial hearing Friday, the prosecution and defense will discuss the qualifications for experts taking the stand.

They will also talk about any objections to evidence and a proposal for an anonymous jury.

Earlier this month, the judge decided Noor’s past police work, and his refusal to talk to investigators could not be used as evidence against him.