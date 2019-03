Every Friday, we feature a special pet guest on WCCO 4 News At Noon. This week’s guest is Sadie, from the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley!

“Sadie is a 5-year-old Pitbull-Boxer mix. Sweet and playful, Sadie loves to run around and play with toys. She’s great with kids and would do well with an active family,” the Animal Humane Society reports.

Click here for more information.