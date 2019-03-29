



Authorities say a northern Minnesota man missing since early February was found Friday after in Texas, near the Mexico border.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says Robert “Bob” Rabbers, of Brookston, was located in southern Texas. He spoke with authorities there, telling them he’s doing fine.

Prior to turning up in Texas, Rabbers was last seen on Feb. 1 in Brookston, which is about 25 miles west of Duluth.

