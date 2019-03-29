Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis is going to be buzzin’ with a lot of activity during the Final Four weekend, and we now know the music lineup of the NCAA Tip-Off Tailgate.

On Friday, Minneapolis Final Four officials announced the music acts added to the free event on Nicollet and 11th Street. They include Belladiva on Friday, Good For Gary on Sunday and Fitz and the Tantrums on Monday.

Both Belladiva and Good For Gary will have two sets on their respective days.

In addition to concerts, fan activities will include a Final Four trivia contest, spelling bee, live media interviews, crowd karaoke, talent contest and a disc jockey.

Check out the exact music schedule below:

Friday: Belladiva — 7:30 p.m. (first set); 8:45 p.m. (second set).
Sunday: Good for Gary — 5:15p.m. (first set); 6:30 p.m. (second set).
Monday: Fitz and the Tantrums — 6 p.m.

Tip-off tailgate hours are:

Friday hours: 4-10 p.m.
Saturday hours: 2-10 p.m.
Sunday hours: 2-8 p.m.
Monday hours: 4 p.m.-midnight

There will also be Final Four team pep rallies before the semifinal games Saturday, as well as viewing parties of the semifinal games that evening. There will also be pep rallies for the championship teams, a viewing party and a postgame championship celebration Monday.

Again, all activities and concerts are free.

