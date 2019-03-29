(credit: CBS)
Title: News Apprentice
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION
- CBS Television Stations implemented the News Apprenticeship Program in 2005. The purpose of the Program is to develop strong newsroom leadership skills for those interested in behind the scenes editorial opportunities, as well as to attract a diverse pool of talented individuals who will contribute to our story selection and execution. The Program will expose candidates to the various disciplines of broadcast journalism, with a heavy emphasis on newscast writing and newscast producing as well as how to work on the assignment. This is truly a unique opportunity for a current college student with some work experience, a recent college graduate or graduate degree student with a serious interest in pursuing a career in TV news. We are seeking individuals who are only looking to work “behind the camera” with an ultimate goal to be part of a Newsroom management team.
- Each Apprenticeship will be of a six month duration. Stations will make every effort to find employment for those candidates who successfully complete the Program, either within the station where the Apprenticeship took place, or at another CBS Television Station. However, successful completion of the Program does not necessarily guarantee future employment. Apprentices will be considered “at will” employees and the Program can end at any time during the apprenticeship period, at the Station’s sole discretion.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
- After you have read the Program description and requirements detailed here, click “Apply to Job” to submit your application. List any work experience, including summer or part-time jobs you may have had during high school, college or after graduation from college.
- Highlight any internship(s) or extracurricular activities (i.e. campus television or radio station, newspaper, etc.) that you have participated in, any professional organization membership(s) you hold, or any additional information you want us to consider, i.e. applicable course work, awards, special skills or accomplishments, etc.
- Attach a one-page, single-spaced essay on “Why I’ve Chosen Broadcast Journalism As A Career.” Applications submitted without this essay will not be considered.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Candidates can be current college students graduating in 2019 with some relevant work experience, students currently pursuing a graduate degree or a recent college graduate.
- While a degree in communication or journalism is preferred, it is not required. Strong writing skills are essential. Candidates will be required to take a broadcast writing test.
- Participation in college TV stations, radio, newspapers or literary magazines will be taken into account. Also, membership in any professional organizations such as RTNDA or other Journalist Associations will be considered.
- Only those individuals who are highly motivated and are self-starters need apply.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.