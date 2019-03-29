



– Police say they are concerned for the welfare of an 88-year-old St. Charles woman who was last seen March 25 near her Halter Heights apartment.

Patricia Poole is believed to be traveling on foot, wearing a white coat, black shoes and carrying a black handbag. Authorities are concerned about Poole’s welfare due to the length of time she has been missing and the weather.

Poole is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

Police are urging people to check along roadsides, properties and outbuildings, garages, vacant vehicles, fields and any other obstructed area where Poole may have sought shelter.

Anyone with information regarding Poole’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-932-4500 or dial 911.