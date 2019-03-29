



— A Minnesota musician and crewman known for his work at music venues around the Twin Cities has died after a wrong-way head-on crash in Arizona, along with the members of a British rock duo, Her’s, whom he was traveling with.

According to the Star Tribune, Trevor Engelbrektson, who recently celebrated his 37th birthday while on tour with Her’s as their tour manager, was involved in a crash on U.S. Interstate 10 in Arizona Wednesday morning.

The two band members, Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading, along with

Engelbrektson were struck by a pickup truck going the wrong way at around 1 a.m. All three were killed in the collision. The truck driver was also killed.

The record label posted an announcement following the crash:

Engelbrektson, who is married and has two children, will be honored at a fundraiser and memorial at Mortimer’s in Minneapolis on April 2.