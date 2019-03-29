Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Duluth, Matthew Shykes, Shuangyan Yang, Superior, Twin Ports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A married couple has been charged for an alleged sex trafficking operation at several Twin Ports massage parlors.

Police arrested Shuangyan Yang and Matthew Shykes.

Duluth police began the investigation into their parlors located in Duluth and Superior back in 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, Yang straddled an undercover officer.

On another occasion, an officer provided a code word found online to receive prostitution services.

Police also questioned several men leaving the business who said they received sexual acts in exchange for money.

