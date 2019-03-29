Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Alexandra Ellingson, Devon Pulczinski, Thief River Falls Homicide

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A Thief River Falls man is accused of killing a woman in his apartment and setting the living quarters on fire.

Authorities say 23-year-old Devon Pulczinski is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the fire and the death of a 23-year-old Alexandra Ellingson, who was found bound and severely burned.

Pulczinski is being held in the Pennington County Jail on a minimum of $1 million bond.

Firefighters were called Wednesday to a duplex where an upstairs apartment belonging to Pulczinski was on fire. Residents in the lower level apartment escaped without injuries.

The Ramsey County medical examiner determined the cause of Ellingson’s death to be homicide due to asphyxiation.

Arrests were made in a drug bust at the same address last week.

