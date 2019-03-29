MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Willmar Police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Friday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of 1st Street and Willmar Avenue Southeast.

A woman, identified as 52-year-old Marcia Schmidt of Willmar, was struck by a Ford Eldorado bus, operated under the Central Community Transit line.

Investigators say the bus was taking a left turn and struck Schmidt while she was in the crosswalk.

Schmidt was taken to Rice Hospital via ambulance with what Willmar Police said were serious injuries.

The 75-year-old driver of the bus was not injured. There were no passengers aboard.