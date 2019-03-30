MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found Friday afternoon in a Cloquet backyard.

Officers found the body in a semi-wooded backyard in the 700 block of Poplar Avenue. Police say the man was on his back in the snow.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cmdr. Derek Randall at 218-879-1247 or the police department’s tip line by texting the word TIP CLOQUETPD followed by your tip to 888777.

No additional information is available at this time.