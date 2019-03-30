Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
Filed Under:Dead Swans, Sucker Lake, Vadnais Heights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A University of Minnesota diagnostic lab report shows that dead trumpeter swans found at Sucker Lake in Vadnais Heights earlier this month died of lead poisoning.

The Pioneer Press reports that the Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization, which investigated the swan deaths, originally thought the swans had died of malnutrition.

The report says the lead toxicity is likely from fishing sinkers that accumulate in the sediment. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources estimates that 40 percent of Minnesota trumpeter swan deaths are caused by lead poisoning. Experts say one pellet can kill an adult trumpeter swan.

About 10 dead swans were found at the Vadnais Heights lake.

