FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jalil Anibaba and Brandon Bye each scored to help the New England Revolution win their first game of the year, 2-1 over Minnesota United on Saturday.

New England (1-3-1) had just two combined goals in the previous three games — all losses.

Anibaba gave New England a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute on a diving header at the back post that went off the hand of goalkeeper Vito Mannone. Bye made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute with a sliding finish of Teal Bunbury’s shot across goal to the far post.

The Minnesota (2-2-0) goal came after a video review of a potential handball in the box, ending in Darwin Quintero’s penalty kick that got Cody Cropper diving the wrong way in the 26th minute.

