



— Two of the spots in next weekend’s Final Four in Minneapolis have now been claimed.

The first of Saturday night’s two regional finals matchups featured the best defense in college basketball against the best offense. Tied at 58 with 4.5 minutes to go, Texas Tech went on an 11-4 run to take control. David Moretti made a pair of huge threes. Red Raiders had a 7-point lead with under a minute to go, but Gonzaga with a furious comeback at the end.

Josh Perkins with a three-pointer pulls them within 2 with 22 seconds left. But a costly technical foul hurts Gonzaga, and Texas Tech makes its free throws down the stretch. They win 75-69, and they’re heading to their first-ever Final Four.

Purdue took on Virginia in other regional final, and it was epic game. Down 2, final 70 seconds, Carsen Edwards nails the three-pointer to put Purdue up 1. Edwards 40 points for the night. Purdue was seconds away from a Final Four when Virginia tied it at the buzzer.

With Purdue up one up in overtime, Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter scores and they took the lead. Virginia hit their free throws down the stretch, and they are going to their first Final Four since 1984.

Two more games Sunday will round out the field.