Final Four Guides:Coming downtown and need some insider tips for getting around? Click here!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMPaid Program
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge Traffic Detour, Highway 95, Water Main Break

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Traffic on Highway 95 at Elm Street in Cambridge will be detoured through Monday due to a small water main break.

City officials say the Minnesota of Department of Transportation has set up a detour Saturday afternoon. The detour for westbound traffic will be Dellwood to 2nd Avenue down to Fern Street, and the detour will be opposite for drivers traveling eastbound.

Officials say the detour will last through late Monday afternoon.

Homeowners affected by the break have been notified, and crews expect the break will be fixed Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.