MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Traffic on Highway 95 at Elm Street in Cambridge will be detoured through Monday due to a small water main break.

City officials say the Minnesota of Department of Transportation has set up a detour Saturday afternoon. The detour for westbound traffic will be Dellwood to 2nd Avenue down to Fern Street, and the detour will be opposite for drivers traveling eastbound.

Officials say the detour will last through late Monday afternoon.

Homeowners affected by the break have been notified, and crews expect the break will be fixed Monday.