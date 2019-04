MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a person died Sunday after a vehicle apparently struck a building in Plymouth and caught fire.

Officers noticed smoke coming from a building in the area of the 14600 block of 21st Avenue North around 8 p.m. and saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Authorities later found a body in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO-TV for updates as they become available.