



Police say the body of a man discovered Friday in Cloquet is that of a missing 21-year-old who was last seen in January.

The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Dakotah Jayde Abramowski, who was last seen leaving an apartment complex Jan. 5. It wasn’t until Feb. 18 that a family member reported him missing.

Abramowski’s body was found Friday afternoon on the 700 block of Poplar Avenue. Police say he was located less than 500 yards from where he went missing.

Abramowski’s cause of death and toxicology reports are still pending.

Anyone with information about Abramowski’s death is encouraged to contact Cloquet police at 218-879-1247.