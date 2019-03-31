MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, a historic vote is expected in the Minnesota Senate on an opioid stewardship bill.

The bill would require drug companies to foot the bill for education and treatment opportunities

For the past several years a number of bills have been proposed in the Minnesota legislature that would require pharmaceutical companies to foot part of the bill for opioid education, intervention, treatment and recovery options. Those bills have not passed the legislature, but this year could be different.

The Minnesota House has already passed an opioid stewardship bill. Like the House bill, the Senate bill would require drug companies to pay registration fees that would total $12 million dollars a year. Wholesalers would have to pay fees totaling $8 million a year. That money would go into a stewardship fund that would be controlled by a newly created Stewardship Council.

Republican State Rep. Dave Baker lost his son Dan to an overdose in 2011, and Democratic State Sen. Chris Eaton lost her daughter Ariel to an overdose in 2007. Together they have been fighting for laws to raise awareness and help victims. They were both guests on WCCO Sunday morning.

“They have made so much money on the backs of all of us and families, that through our losses, we are saying enough already,” said Baker. “We need to do something because what we are doing isn’t working.”

Eaton said she thought the bill could have asked for even more money from the pharmaceutical companies, but she added, “We have to have a bill that we can get both parties to support.”

There were 422 opioid overdose deaths in Minnesota in 2017. Gov. Tim Walz has said he would sign meaningful opioid legislation if it reaches his desk.