MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man was fatally shot Sunday near the intersection of 7th Street and Lyndale Avenue North in Minneapolis. Another man was critically injured.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Authorities say the two men were shot while in a car.

Relatives have identified the man who was killed as 20-year-old Denzel Bacon of Minneapolis.

The shooting appears to have been caught on camera by a passenger in the victim’s car who was recording a Facebook Live video. The video, which has since been removed by Facebook, showed a passenger in the back seat while another passenger and the driver were up front.

Almost two minutes later, apparent gunshots ring out in the video. The phone is dropped but continues to record audio for about 18 more minutes. Cries for help and to call police can be heard, then sirens as first responders start to arrive.

Sunday afternoon, the victim’s car was surrounded by shattered glass and evidence markers as crime lab staff analyzed the scene.

Nearby an emotional crowd gathered, many believed to be relatives and friends of the man who was killed.

“My understanding is this was a well-loved young man,” said Jamar Nelson, community outreach advocate. “The family was revictimized by the video being streamed on Facebook Live, so a lot of them found out via Facebook Live.”

For several hours, police blocked off the usually busy intersection that also serves as a ramp to and from Interstate 94.

“It’s a Sunday afternoon so the amount of traffic is limited. Had this been a weekday at this time, we likely could have had additional victims,” said John Elder, public information officer with Minneapolis police.

As detectives continued the investigation, members of the community outreach group “A Mother’s Love” did their best to calm the crowd and lend support to those overcome with grief.

“It’s just trauma and the community has undergone and a lot of it, and so this just adds to it,” said Nelson, who is also a member of A Mother’s Love.

Officials say preliminary information indicates two vehicles were involved in the incident. According to police, one vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward. The MPD TIP line can also be called at 612-692-TIPS (8477).