By Katie Steiner
Flooding, Katie Steiner, Minnesota Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday morning, residents of Hudson, Wisconsin, flocked to Lakefront Park to check out the rising river.

Cate Sering and her boyfriend Frank Lorenz went out for a walk after they heard people talking about how high the river was.

“I’ve never seen it this high. The view is so different. Everything you normally see (in the park) is just gone. It’s just so crazy for it to just disappear,” Sering said.

In Bloomington, Dennis and Sandy Fleming went down to see the Old Cedar Avenue Bridge where the Minnesota River is rising.

“We just came down here out of curiosity … I didn’t realize it was quite to this elevation. I remember taking the Old Cedar Ave Bridge when I was a kid. My wife is from Detroit, so I thought it would be fun to let her see what it was like,” Fleming said.

