MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man died Sunday in a shooting near the intersection of 7th Street and Lyndale Avenue North in Minneapolis. Another man was injured.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Authorities say the two men were shot while in a car.

Officials say they are searching for a second vehicle that could be involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates.

Additional officers keep arriving at the scene where two men were shot while in a car at 7th St. and Lyndale Ave N, one of them dying. Crowd is emotional, some people were being disruptive and kept crossing crime scene tape.@WCCO pic.twitter.com/yEXPN2460q — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) March 31, 2019